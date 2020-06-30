While weeding one Saturday morning I spotted the UPS truck rolling down the street. I began chanting, “Please stop here. Oh, please stop here.”
Gone are the pre-pandemic days of next-day delivery. I now wait so long for items that I forget what I ordered. I rip open boxes and bags to see what surprise arrived.
It reminds me of pre-internet days, long before Amazon was invented. My sister-in-law, with four children and no time for shopping, relied on catalog orders. One day as I was visiting, my niece ran to the window.
“Oh, I just love the man in the brown truck,” she said. “He brings me presents.”
And hand sanitizer, maybe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.