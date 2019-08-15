One morning I looked down from my screened-in back porch and noticed something rather strange in my petunia bed circle.
As I got closer, I realized it was a baby fawn, curled and nestled snugly right in the very center. The fawn looked like an exact copy of Disney’s Bambi.
I felt sorry for the little deer with the hot sun blazing down up on him day after day. So often I would take a chair and go down next to the flowerbed and read and sing to him. Apparently his mother came to feed him once a day, and if he ventured into the shade, he was always back in time for mama’s milk.
One day as I watched, it began to rain, and this novelty spooked the little Bambi. Then, when a loud clap of thunder sounded, he jumped up and ran down near the lake house. A second loud clap send him scurrying for shelter under the hammock, but, upon the third clap of thunder, he scurried back into the safety of his petunia bed.
In time, a second newborn appeared, and I would often see them lying peacefully down near the lake or scampering about the yard together. If I was in the hammock, they would sometimes venture over out of curiosity just to see what it was.
Now I have watched them grow up, and, year after year, the doe continues to give birth in the backyard. The other day, when it started to rain, I saw a little fawn jump up and dart toward the woods, followed almost immediately by a second, then a third. Sometimes there will be seven or eight deer grazing along peacefully in the yard, and when I walk by, they seem totally unperturbed.
Unfortunately, these beautiful little deer grow up and begin to eat more of our vegetables and fruits and flowers. For me, it’s a small price to pay for the privilege and joy of watching these most magnificent and elegant of God’s creatures. So let’s just be grateful and enjoy.