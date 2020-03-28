After returning from a trip a couple of summers ago, my husband and I noticed several small pieces of scat on our living room carpet. After researching scat on the internet, I found an exact photograph (who knew!).

It was described as coming from “a reptile.” I imagined a snake coiled up inside the back of my piano, so naturally I surrounded it with a corral of pillows, leaving an

escape route through the open front door. We carefully pulled the piano out from the wall. Nothing slithered out. Scat continued to appear.

A week later, my husband discovered a 5-inch lizard sunning itself on the lower window sill. “Our” southeastern five-lined skink was very shy, and all attempts to coax it out the door were unsuccessful. Because the skink eats spiders and other insects, I’ve made my peace with “Skinky,” who has taken up temporary residence in our house for two summers now.

As we self-quarantine and try to fill our days with interesting events, we await Skinky’s annual appearance. We will be disappointed if he doesn’t join us soon.

