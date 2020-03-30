A few days ago, as my wife and I waited in a grocery check-out line, we became recipients of unexpected kindness.
A lady immediately ahead of us, elegant and fashionably attired, turned suddenly and invited us to take her place in line. I declined graciously and, after her repeated efforts to give us priority, I persuaded her to proceed. She then examined our respective carts and inquired whether she had selected any items we would like to have. Again, I thanked her sincerely and declined the offer. Unsatisfied, she removed a package of sanitizing wipes from her cart and transferred them to ours. After explaining that we are already prepared, I expressed appreciation again and replaced them with her purchases.
I expected her at that point to resume placing her items before the cashier, but something impelled her to offer again. Pointing to several packages of meat she had chosen, in a friendly manner she said, “Do you want any of this? I don’t want to take all of it if you need some?” With a generous smile I said, “No, thank you. We actually are well supplied. But if others are as thoughtful and considerate as you, we shall make it through the difficulties of this pandemic.” Apparently satisfied by my response, she moved forward, but, to my surprise, there was more to come.
To pay for her purchase, the lady proffered a credit card with a fixed amount.
After deducting the amount required by the customer’s selections, the cashier gave back the card and announced the amount of credit remaining. Without looking at my wife and me, the lady returned the card to the cashier, gestured toward our cart, and said, “Apply it to what they buy.” Before I could react, she gathered her bags and quickly strode away.
This life vignette seems to me to exceed the ordinary definition of “paying it forward.” I choose to think it represents what happens within us in moments of crisis or peril, when we become aware that we share responsibility for one another as a member of the human family and the interior urge arises to find meaningful ways to care.
As Molly Friedenfeld expressed in “The Book of Simple Human Truths,” “A purposeful act or extension of kindness to another is never wasted, for it always resides in the hearts of all involved in a chain of love.”
I am quite certain that this spontaneous act of kindness from a stranger will remain in ours. And I suspect it will remain in hers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.