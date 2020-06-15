Stately, thin James Joyce, Eire’s prodigal son, starting out to describe a day in the life of a modern Odysseus as he wanders the streets of Dublin June 16, 1904, Bloomsday, like us unknown and unknowing, in quest of home, wife and son, 10 years it seems, an average day for a working man, now a Jew, immigrant among hungry Laestrygonians, cyclops and sirens, the dying and the newborn, and this bespectacled Homer setting the novel’s bar so high that perhaps only he himself could clear it, the least finished most famous obscene book of the 20th century, those currents too strong for new swimmers but celebrated by risk-takers yearly who like to get lost in his labyrinths, crawling out of the surf into Molly’s enseamed bed at 2 a.m. following too many pints wrecked ruminating and falling asleep in her arms only to dream the whole of Western civilization again, bookended in one buzzing interminable day yes such pilgrims that even dead tired they would set off once more reading yes rejoicing at the chance even in a pandemic certainly yes for that’s what the human race does take it from me yes of course we do Yes.
Editor’s note: Bloomsday is celebrated annually on June 16 to honor Irish writer James Joyce, whose 1922 novel “Ulysses” takes place June 16, 1904.
