Jews recently celebrated Passover, an important holiday that lasts eight days. The first two nights are devoted to Seders, the ritual service and ceremonial dinner celebrating the Jews’ exodus from Egypt. We usually have 30 or more people at our house for each Seder.
We couldn’t do that this year, of course. So, as did many others, my wife, Marci, decided to Zoom our Seders. She spread the word. She then assembled and mailed out Haggadahs, the text on which the Seders are based. About 80 family members, friends and acquaintances Zoomed in. They joined from as far away as Florida, Minnesota, D.C. and New York, and from as close as down the street. Some who participated would otherwise have been alone.
Those who know Marci know this is typical for her. Yet, her efforts, like those of like-minded others, are an effort to connect with one another to create a sense of normalcy while we are essentially confined to our homes. We now see and appreciate each other differently, hopefully better, than we used to. Our world has paid an awful price for that new awareness. Perhaps that was the Plan.
