I was born near the end of World War II in 1945 and was adopted at five days old. My adoptive parents were middle-aged and were told they would not be able to have a child. However, a year and a half later, my sister was born.
Fortunately, my parents loved us both and we had a wonderful childhood and education.
Anyone who is adopted wonders about their biological parents and the circumstances around the adoption. Loving and respecting my parents, I never asked to know anything about my biological parents.
By the time I decided I owed some information concerning nationality to my four children and two grandchildren, I was middle-aged myself, with both of my adoptive parents gone.
Never thinking about locating a person or relatives, I began to piece together information on my own. I did ask for help from professionals who had access to computer files and documents. A 20-year process ensued.
Today, I have a wonderful brother living in Florida, and even more remarkable, our 98-year-old mother is living with him. I would love to meet them; unfortunately, I am unable to travel to Florida due to extremely limited financial resources and no car.
However, corresponding through mail and email, I have learned so much about my relatives and the joy this discovery has brought to my life is priceless.