By Submitted By Peggy Crowley Clutz, A Reader In Union Hall
Every wedding anniversary is special, but with our 50th on the horizon I was hoping for something extra special. We normally celebrate family occasions with my brother and sister-in-law, and I knew we would be doing something local when they announced, “Let’s get together when we get back from our trip. We don’t want to miss your anniversary.”
On June 21, our actual anniversary, we headed into Roanoke for a nice dinner with our relatives. We had no idea where we were going, but that was all part of the surprise. We entered Billy’s and were seated at a lovely table overlooking the market where my husband and I could do a little people-watching during our dinner.
Menus were handed out by our waitress, and a few moments later we were surprised when the chef came over to our table asking if we would like some rolls. He was standing to my left, and I craned my neck to take a quick look and waited for him to put a roll on my plate.
He was still standing there saying something else about food when I took a closer look. He had on a complete chef outfit and a very red, shaggy beard. All I could think was that he must be Scottish. He then said something else, and when I looked again into his eyes, I realized it was our son, Bryan. He had gotten up at 2:45 a.m. and flown from Mexico City, Mexico, to Dallas to Charlotte and to Roanoke, arriving at the restaurant just before our dinner reservations at 6 p.m.
My brother and sister-in-law and the staff at Billy’s had been in on the surprise for over a month, which included detailed instructions along with a map of the restaurant. The entire restaurant clapped once the surprise was underway. My reaction was total surprise along with tears, tears and more tears.
I did learn that another restaurant in Roanoke had been asked about being in on such a surprise and very quickly declined saying their clientele would not enjoy the experience. I feel sorry for them as every single person in the restaurant that night enjoyed seeing a couple being honored by their son for their very special anniversary.
Thanks, Billy’s — you and your staff are the greatest.