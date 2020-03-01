The produce section in a supermarket is a human nature laboratory.
If you want a can of mushroom soup or a pack of toilet tissue, you don’t stand there examining them all for a scratch on the can or a slight tear in the packaging. You grab one and go.
But in produce, every mango, every bag of grapes, every honey crisp apple has its own set of imperfections, tiny scratches and bruises, its own level of ripeness, texture, size and smell.
That means that in a bin of avocados, say, there is only one best avocado. And many avocado shoppers are determined to find it.
Just yesterday I was sent to the store to fetch a few items. Last on my list was a cabbage. The low cabbage bin was blocked by a bulky fellow who was carefully inspecting, one by one, the artichokes in the upper bin. I edged a little closer and must have intruded on his personal space because he looked around and asked rather gruffly, “Am I in your way?”
“Just wanting to grab a cabbage,” I replied.
He didn’t move and continued to contemplate the artichokes with intense concentration. I edged in closer, and it seemed as if he shifted ever so slightly to block me.
I thought to myself: This is a test of wills, and I’m losing. I faked left, and as he followed, I swiftly reached around his right side and grabbed a cabbage, sight unseen.
I headed toward checkout, but with a vague sense of failure, knowing that this hard-won cabbage was surely not the one I would have chosen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.