Last summer, I did the audio/visual for a wedding at my church. The bride and groom very kindly asked me to attend the reception, but I didn’t know anybody there, so I hung out with the minister and his husband. After a while, the minister said he needed to go home, but he was leaving his husband to take care of me.

I grew up in the ’70s, when we believed treating someone differently on account of their gender was demeaning and degrading, but I was charmed and flattered by his solicitousness, as he made sure I had a piece of cake and a glass of wine, and then kept me company without complaining, although I’m sure he wanted to go home, too.

We’d discussed earlier how neither of us likes to dance, so I leaned over and thanked him for not asking me. He said he’d been thinking of doing it, anyway, and I was deeply touched that he’d even considered putting himself out like that. Somebody sure raised him right.

He was at it again a few weeks ago, when he helped with a new member dinner. I don’t know if he was asked if he wanted to do it, but he pitched in cheerfully, anyway.

In many denominations, the minister’s spouse is expected to act as an on-call volunteer or as an unpaid employee. That’s not the case in our church, but we have had several who regularly stepped up to help. And I find myself wondering if, when churches are recognizing staff and volunteers, do they remember to include the minster’s spouse? If not, here’s a big “thanks” to them, for working tirelessly behind the scenes to help make our church communities run more smoothly.

