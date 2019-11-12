Last summer, I did the audio/visual for a wedding at my church. The bride and groom very kindly asked me to attend the reception, but I didn’t know anybody there, so I hung out with the minister and his husband. After a while, the minister said he needed to go home, but he was leaving his husband to take care of me.
I grew up in the ’70s, when we believed treating someone differently on account of their gender was demeaning and degrading, but I was charmed and flattered by his solicitousness, as he made sure I had a piece of cake and a glass of wine, and then kept me company without complaining, although I’m sure he wanted to go home, too.
We’d discussed earlier how neither of us likes to dance, so I leaned over and thanked him for not asking me. He said he’d been thinking of doing it, anyway, and I was deeply touched that he’d even considered putting himself out like that. Somebody sure raised him right.
He was at it again a few weeks ago, when he helped with a new member dinner. I don’t know if he was asked if he wanted to do it, but he pitched in cheerfully, anyway.
In many denominations, the minister’s spouse is expected to act as an on-call volunteer or as an unpaid employee. That’s not the case in our church, but we have had several who regularly stepped up to help. And I find myself wondering if, when churches are recognizing staff and volunteers, do they remember to include the minster’s spouse? If not, here’s a big “thanks” to them, for working tirelessly behind the scenes to help make our church communities run more smoothly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.