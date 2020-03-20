In 1963, I was a junior officer on the USS Sea Leopard, a diesel-electric submarine based out of Norfolk. In addition to Officer-of-the-Deck duties, I was the cryptographic officer responsible for decoding classified messages telling us where to go and what to do. In high school, my buddy Algie and I had taken a touch-typing course in a class of 20 girls (which explains why we were in the class). As a result, I was the best decoder on our ship, officer or enlisted.
In March of that year, I met my future wife, Noel. Our romance proceeded at a rapid pace. She was teaching high school history but also taking a typing course of her own. In an attempt to spend more time with her, I promised to do her typing for her if she would drop the typing course and spend the time with me. She agreed. We were engaged in 37 days. I was at sea 14 of those.
After our marriage, I continued to uphold my end of the typing agreement. With the computer era, she has learned to do her own typing, but I am on call to help her with any of the myriad computer issues that arise. Is there any statute of limitations on agreements such as this one made in the passion of romance? — Jim.
Hello. This is Noel. We have been married 56 years now. I can attest that Jim has faithfully performed our typing agreement. Let him off the hook? Not a chance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.