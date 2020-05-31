By mid-May, we were getting restless from minding the stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic. So on a Sunday after lunch, we went to Bonsack for groceries, a necessity, via U.S. 460. Our return trip by the Blue Ridge Parkway became the delight of the day.
As we traveled high above the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the Piedmont to the east, we could see for miles. We dreamed of the day when once again we would be able to spread our wings and travel across our wonderful country. But for today we would be content with a ride on the parkway.
There were lovely wildflowers along the roadside: pink wild geraniums, white fleabane, Mayflowers, Solomon’s seal. To our delight, we found yellow lady slippers nestled in clusters on a bank. We had the good fortune to point them out to another couple out for their release from days in lockdown. They had never seen them before and thanked us for pointing them out.
We continued past the Peaks of Otter Lodge when another traveler flagged us down and pointed for us to look over our heads. “Look!” they exclaimed. “Owls!” Not just one sitting high over our heads but two! One of the great horned owls stayed just long enough to have a picture snapped. What an awesome sight as it lifted off and sailed away into the woods.
It was a fabulous ride! Such a release from the orders of the day to stay at home and only go out for necessities. Well, for that day, that was our necessity.
