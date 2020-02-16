My husband is a creative, multi-talented individual. His most recent endeavor is reading manuscripts for Audible Books.
This requires that he hone subtle vocal nuances of tone and pitch to differentiate between the gender, age, culture and personality of various characters. He must also be able to convincingly project the emotional undertones of an interaction between fictional characters. I recently experienced his extraordinary skill in successfully communicating an author’s suggestive scenario.
The plot of the book involved an escalating romantic connection between a hunky, retired pro-football player named Jeff (my husband’s name is Geoff) and a rich, sexy, unassuming, curvaceous blonde who was recovering from a broken engagement to a degenerate, self-indulgent gold-digger. This audiobook was in my queue to listen to while I was working out at the gym.
As I listened to the story and energetically trudged away on the treadmill, I was amazed and impressed by my husband’s ability to transition from male to female roles and even credibly narrate as a teenage girl. The plot was fairly predictable: The smitten stud invited the vulnerable damsel on a horseback ride followed by a cook-out at the pool. She dazzled him with her equestrian prowess and her stunning appearance in a red tankini. Jeff, of course, skillfully managed to simultaneously prepare the grill to cook hamburgers and to broach the tiny tankini. There ensued much groping and predictable groaning.
As the story unfolded, I found myself listening to my Geoff successfully seduce a woman named Magda. Does that sound like grounds for divorce?
