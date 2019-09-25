Route 603, Zimmerman Road, in Botetourt County, will be closed to through traffic for a rural rustic project beginning Monday, September 30.
The 0.4 mile rural rustic project will be performed on Route 603, Zimmerman Road, from West Road to Pebble Road, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will consist of cross and driveway pipe replacements to improve drainage, slope and shoulder work and placing a hard surface on the roadway.
Due to the narrow, steep and curvy work zone area, the road is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately six to eight weeks. Residents in the area will have access to their homes, but should expect delays. Signs will alert drivers of the closure.
Weather permitting, the drainage and slope work on the project is expected to be completed in late November 2019, and surface treatment on the road will be performed in spring 2020.
