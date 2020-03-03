y at vt buffalo ticket 022920 nr p01
Courtesy YMCA at VT

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is pleased to announce our Y Dine Out program, partnering with local restaurants to encourage friends, families and colleagues to go out and enjoy a healthy meal to benefit the Y at VT.

Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of food and nonalcoholic beverage sales to this fundraising effort. All donations go directly into our YMCA community programs, including Senior Connections, sustainability initiatives, international programs and youth programs. More information about our programs may be found here: http://vtymca.org/programs/.

Some of our scheduled events are:

  • Tuesday, March 3, 5 to 9 p.m. -- Dine at PK's, 432 N. Main St., Blacksburg, and 25% of all food and nonalcoholic drink sales will be donated to the YMCA at VT.  Be sure to tell your server you're there for the Y!
  • Wednesday, March 18, 4 to 9 p.m. -- Buffalo Wild Wings, 460 Turner St. NW, Blacksburg. Show the coupon attached to this news article and 15% of all food and nonalcoholic drink sales will be donated to the Y.
  • Wednesday, April 8, 5 to 9 p.m. -- Dine at Top of The Stairs or Bottom of the Stairs and 25% of all food and nonalcoholic drink sales will be donated to the Y at VT. Be sure to tell your server you're supporting the fundraiser.
  • Wednesday, April 22, 6 to 10 p.m. -- D.P. Dough, 215 N. Main St., Blacksburg, will donate $1 from each calzone or any non-calzone order over $10. (And, if 100 people call, D.P. Dough will doubles the donation.) Make sure you say "YMCA" when you order. Donation applies in the restaurant or call-in (951-9663).
  • Wednesday, May 6, all day -- Dine at Benny Marzano's, 110 Draper Road NW, Blacksburg, and 15% of food and nonalcoholic beverage sales will be donated to the Y at VT. Be sure to tell your server you're there for the fundraiser.

There will be additional dates and locations confirmed soon. We greatly appreciate the generosity of the participating restaurants and hope the community will show their support of these outstanding businesses!

Submitted by Laureen Blakemore

