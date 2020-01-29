The YMCA at Virginia Tech is once again partnering with the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club to open the “Cinderella Project” to the local high school community.
The Cinderella Project aims to give teens on a budget their fairytale prom by providing gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for young men and young ladies. Organizers have been collecting clean and gently used donations for this program for the past few months. Local businesses Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness and The Beauty Lab served as drop off locations, in addition to the YMCA Thrift Shop.
Prom is a special time in life. Everyone deserves the opportunity to attend if they wish, yet it is also a very expensive event when one considers the cost of purchasing clothing, accessories and grooming. The YMCA at Virginia Tech’s “Cinderella & Prince Charming Boutiques” (aka, the Cinderella Project) has been developed to offset this potential issue. The assortment of clothing is large, with a variety of options for all. We have volunteers to help with the process of selecting just the right outfit, and other volunteers help with grooming tips when available. Plus, we will have special prizes awarded each event day to individuals who find the perfect outfit.
Aury Cook of the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club shared why the organization is once again partnering with the YMCA at VT on this project: “BJWC is involved in the Cinderella Project because not only does it align with our organization’s mission, but we saw a great chance to help young men and women feel beautiful on a day they thought attendance may not be possible due to the expense of formalwear.”
All high school students shopping on a budget are invited to come to the Y Thrift Shop, located at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg, for this year’s Cinderella Project. Shopping dates are Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 1 to March 1. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday hours are noon to 3 p.m. Please note: there will be NO shopping dates on Valentine’s weekend, Feb. 15 and 16.
For more information, email blacksburgjuniorwomensclub@gmail.com.
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
