The YMCA at Virginia Tech, in conjunction with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the USDA, has introduced a new program called “Meals on Main,” that will provide food seven days a week to all youth in the New River Valley. The initiative, which kicked off April 6, is a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The meals and snacks offered through the program will be shelf-stable, ready-to-eat items based upon the USDA’s nutrition guidelines.
To participate:
• Stop by the YMCA Thrift Shop, located at 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg, on Mondays and Fridays between 3 and 6 p.m.
• Drive to the Grab-and-Go tables located on the left side of the building near the donation dock.
• Pick up meals, snacks and milk for each child (Mondays: four of each per child; Fridays: three of each per child).
• Ensure all children receiving food are present.
Y volunteers and staff members will supervise the program from a short distance away, reducing the possibility of exposure and increasing the safety of everyone involved.
Through our Meals on Main initiative, the YMCA at Virginia Tech hopes to help relieve some of the pressure faced by families due to the current pandemic.
For more information on the Y’s community activities, visit www.vtymca.org.
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
