The YMCA at Virginia Tech has announced the expansion of the Meals on Main program to include additional distribution sites to better serve more communities within Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
The Meals on Main program began in April in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis. The YMCA at VT, in conjunction with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the USDA, has provided more than 10,000 meals and snacks to an average of 210 children under 18 at each session held at the YMCA Thrift Shop, located at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg.
Meals on Main at the Thrift Shop site will continue every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. through August. Additional Meals on Main distribution sites have been added on Mondays (Adams Marke, 2 to 3 p.m.) and Tuesdays (Oak Forest, 2 to 3 p.m.), with more locations and days to be added in July.
The YMCA at VT has been an active partner in the Prices Fork after-school feeding initiative for four years. Nearly three years ago we created our Mobile/Pop-Up Feeding Program, bringing food to children under 18 in a variety of underserved areas within the community throughout the summer months. Meals on Main is an extension of this ongoing service. The decision to serve at additional sites supports the Y’s mission to promote health and wellness, and combat serious issues affecting our community.
Details and site updates may be found on our website: http://vtymca.org/meals-on-main/.
