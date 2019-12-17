To help counter the cold temperatures descending upon the New River Valley, the 100+ Women Who Care NRV elected the Woodchucks of Blacksburg Presbyterian Church to receive the group's quarterly donation of more than $14,500 to provide firewood to those in need, including $2,500 contributed by a generous anonymous donor.
The Woodchucks deliver nearly 200 loads of wood each winter to needy families in the area referred through the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, Montgomery County Social Services or other service agencies. The donation from the 100+ WWC NRV provided needed funds to purchase a truck with a dump bed, allowing the Woodchucks to reach more families in less time. (For more information about the Woodchucks, visit https://www.blacksburgpres.org/woodchucks.)
At each 100+ WWC NRV quarterly meeting, three pre-qualified local not-for-profits are drawn from a hat. Each organization must have a 100+ WWC NRV member sponsor willing to present on its behalf. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford.
The group meets quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October. Committed members donate $100 every quarter, and each meeting lasts no more than one hour. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. at Bull & Bones at First & Main in Blacksburg.
For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.
Submitted by Bethann Parker and Sarah Black
