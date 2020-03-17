The New River Valley Chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care is pleased to announce it has awarded more than $11,000 to Bobcat Backpacks, a community-led weekend food program that provides healthy, dependable food for approximately 180 students in Radford City schools during the school year and summer.
Bobcat Backpacks also supplies food to school-based pantries at both Dalton Intermediate and Radford High School serving approximately 50 students every week. The mission of the program is to decrease childhood hunger in Radford City by providing meals to children receiving free or reduced-price lunch who would not otherwise have adequate access to food.
Jenny Riffe, co-founder of Bobcat Backpacks and member of the 100+ WWC NRV, expressed her gratitude by saying: “This generous contribution helps us maintain the consistent level of support we give to one of our community's most vulnerable populations: children struggling with hunger. The donation gives us the funding to provide 1,333 bags of weekend food to at-risk children in Radford. This money was used to purchase food at our local Food Lion at wholesale prices and covered two months of our costs.”
Regarding the current situation with school closures implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Riffe added: "We are supporting Radford City Public Schools in their bus deliveries. We’ve sent out 160 bags and will do more as Food Lion is able to order and receive shipments. Being able to use the donation from 100+ Women Who Care has given us the cushion to be able to feed the kids in need without worry!"
For more information about Bobcat Backpacks, visit www.BobcatBackpacks.org or Facebook.com/BobcatBackpacks.
At each 100+ WWC quarterly meeting, three local not-for-profits are drawn from a bucket. Each organization must have a 100+ Women Who Care NRV member sponsor willing to present on its behalf. Committed members donate $100 every quarter to support that meeting's selected recipient. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford.
For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.
Submitted by Sarah Black
