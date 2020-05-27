The Woman’s Club of Radford is involved in two Reading is Fundamental (RIF) book distributions each school year, one in the fall and one in spring. Pulaski County’s Snowville and Riverlawn Elementary Schools and Radford’s McHarg Elementary are the beneficiaries of this program.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the April 20 distribution at McHarg Elementary was canceled. Believing that a love of reading and access to books is vital to children, RIF chairpersons Betty Overdorf and Vicki Tupman contacted school personnel for help to ensure that the children received their books.
Lori Keister is a second-grade Title One Reading Specialist. “Since we were already distributing food bags, we combined RIF with that program,” she explained. “We had good success. Four-hundred books were given out.”
Next school year, McHarg Elementary students will be attending classes at Belle Heth Elementary while the current building is being renovated. The RIF program will reach these students at Belle Heth.
As part of the club’s commitment to promote children’s literacy, 1,900 books are distributed through RIF each year to the children at the three elementary schools. In addition, the Babies into Books program at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center gives approximately 1,000 books to babies born at the hospital.
Submitted by Donna Knarr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.