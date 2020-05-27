rif book kids 052020 nr p01

Children hold a banner during a previous RIF book distribution by the Woman's Club of Radford. In light of the coronavirus situation, the group made special arrangements for its spring book donation.

 Photo courtesy Woman’s Club of Radford

The Woman’s Club of Radford is involved in two Reading is Fundamental (RIF) book distributions each school year, one in the fall and one in spring. Pulaski County’s Snowville and Riverlawn Elementary Schools and Radford’s McHarg Elementary are the beneficiaries of this program.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the April 20 distribution at McHarg Elementary was canceled. Believing that a love of reading and access to books is vital to children, RIF chairpersons Betty Overdorf and Vicki Tupman contacted school personnel for help to ensure that the children received their books.

Lori Keister is a second-grade Title One Reading Specialist. “Since we were already distributing food bags, we combined RIF with that program,” she explained. “We had good success. Four-hundred books were given out.”

Next school year, McHarg Elementary students will be attending classes at Belle Heth Elementary while the current building is being renovated. The RIF program will reach these students at Belle Heth.

As part of the club’s commitment to promote children’s literacy, 1,900 books are distributed through RIF each year to the children at the three elementary schools. In addition, the Babies into Books program at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center gives approximately 1,000 books to babies born at the hospital.

Submitted by Donna Knarr

