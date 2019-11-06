Blacksburg Brew Do’s Homebrew Competition once again brought a wide range of outstanding entries from across the New River and Roanoke valleys. The competition, sponsored by Three Notch’d Brewing Company, was organized in conjunction with Blacksburg Brew Do, the 11th annual craft beer festival that took place at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center Oct. 26.
Fifty-three entries were judged within four distinct categories, and Justin and Carrie Cox, of the Star City Brewer’s Guild, took the title of “Best in Show.”
Entrants classified their brews as light, amber, dark and specialty. Entries were judged within their respective categories. Homebrewers could submit up to three entries to be judged by a panel of craft brew experts, including Sam Sadovnic, Scott Roth and Kris Hough from Three Notch’d Brewing Company; Sean O’Keefe, president of the VT Homebrew Club; Ann Sandbrook from Virginia Tech Food Science and Technology; Mark Allen from Blue Ridge Beverage; David Younger from Valley Distributing Corporation; Brian Rorrer, Chris Gray, Doug Moyer and Dan Tatarka from Star City Brewers Guild; Jeff Owens and Mike Furey from the Vintage Cellar; and Stasha Giffin, GM from Barrel Chest Brewery.
The winners of each category had their entries judged a final time to determine Best in Show, and Justin and Carrie Cox’s entry "Drink Your Vitamins," a 29A Fruit Beer Base and 18A American Blonde Elderberry with Mixed Fruit, took the title. Justin and Carrie won the right to brew and serve their winning beer, or a beer of Three Notch’d Brewing’s choosing, at the Three Notch’d facility in Roanoke. The prize also included a custom-made growler from Star City Growlers.
Winners in each category are as follows:
Light
- 1st Place: Dennis and Chris Stevens, “Conch Republic Key Lime Pie” (29A Fruit) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
- 2nd Place: Kathy and Avery Crain, “Melonhead” (Specialty IPA: White IPA)
- 3rd Place: Beth Durham, “Czech Mate” (3B Czech Premium Lager) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
Amber
- 1st Place: Steve Lusk, “Jim’s Tribute Amber” (19A American Amber) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
- 2nd Place: Marcus Taylor, “Wet Hop American Summer” (Extra Special Bitter [BJCP Special Bitter, Best Bitter])
- 3rd Place: Michael Czernicki, “Bloody Red Baron” (Marzen [GA]) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
Dark
- 1st Place: Beth Durham, “Paradise Found” (16C Tropical Stout) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
- 2nd Place: Justin and Carrie Cox, “Skrong” (26D Belgian Dark Strong) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
- 3rd Place: David Hrdlicka, “It’s Just a Weee Heavy” (Wee Heavy Scotch Ale) – NRV Brewer’s Guild
Specialty
- 1st Place: Justin and Carrie Cox, “Drink Your Vitamins” (29A Fruit Beer Base 18A American Blonde Elderberry + Mixed Fruit) – Star City Brewer’s Guild
- 2nd Place: Josh Grinnan, “Blackberry Kiss” (Wild Specialty Beer) – Hill City Homebrewers
- 3rd Place: Josh Grinnan, “Prime Meridian” (Brett Beer) – Hill City Homebrewers
Blacksburg Brew Do is one of three signature events hosted each year by The Blacksburg Partnership, a nonprofit, independent economic development organization focused on projects that attract visitors and retail prospects.
