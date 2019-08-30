The 46th annual Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival is scheduled to take place in downtown Christiansburg on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the event, parking and the children’s area are all free.
With the rain-out last year -- the first ever in the 45 years that the festival has existed -- some of the changes that were scheduled for 2018 will be introduced this year.
The overall festival footprint continues to grow -- vendors now extend on Main Street from Burger King to Town Hall, with most of Hickok Street and some of College Street.
A new Home Improvement Row is being added that will be located on West Main near Burger King. It will be available to anyone involved in the home improvement business. For more information and an application, see our website: www.wildernesstrailfestival.com.
The children’s area will be moved to the front of the Atlantic Union Bank branch, located at the intersection of Main and Franklin streets. It will include four inflatables: two slides and two bouncy houses. A new addition will be children’s face painting. The new location is in close proximity to the fire trucks, rescue vehicles, police cars and live crafter demonstrations.
The heritage and skills area has been greatly enhanced and will be located on East Main near the Town Hall. This area will include two blacksmiths, wood turner, basket maker, bullet maker, millstone preservationist, hand crafted leather, corn shuck chair bottomer, spinner, Wilderness Trail Museum and others.
This year there will be two food courts with several vendors preparing and cooking fresh food, including hotdogs, hamburgers, meatball subs, pork barbecue, Chinese food, kettle corn, pizza, chicken wings, snow cones and ice cream. One food court will be located on College Street and the other on North Franklin Street near the Main and Franklin intersection.
The community stage will be in the medical parking lot at the corner of Main and Hickok streets, with performances beginning at 9 a.m. Performers include Blue Ridge Dance, Christiansburg High School Chamber Ensemble, NRV Traditional Karate, Appalachian Shock, Mike Peterson’s Kempo Karate, Tora Martial Arts and Westover Ballet.
A second stage will be located in front of Wells Fargo Bank in the circle near the Post Office. This stage will feature young performers from this area.
As always, the Wilderness Trail Festival will include the usual local arts and crafts vendors, raffles, and the Blue Ridge Model A’s and classic cars will be back again this year, in the Presbyterian Church lot. Shentel will once again be broadcasting NCAA football games.
The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg assumed operation of the festival from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in 2009. All proceeds from this event benefit the club’s youth-focused programs.
For more information, call 239-7058 or visit www.wildernesstrailfestival.com.
Submitted by Ernie Wade
