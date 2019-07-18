A performance by folklorist Ricky Cox and a tour of Ingles Tavern will be two of the highlights of the Wilderness Road Regional Museum’s contributions to Mary Draper Ingles Weekend on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, when events around the New River Valley will celebrate the heroine’s journey out of captivity.
On July 27, at 1 p.m., local folklorist Ricky Cox will present “Traveling Songs,” during which he will explain how the songs traveled from the British Isles with America’s first settlers.
In addition, a small display, “Ingles Ferry to Newbern,” will feature information about Ingles Ferry and Tavern.
On July 28, from noon to 5 p.m., the museum will host a one-day-only display, “Swords of the Patriots,” plus a very special limited-access tour of Ingles Tavern on the New River.
The first 60 people to stop by and view the sword display will be offered a ticketed pass to visit the Ingles Tavern at a scheduled time on Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. Tavern tours will be available only to guests of the museum. Fifteen passes will be issued for each 30-minute tour. Visitors may come to the museum as early as noon to claim one of the passes. Visitation time will be limited to the time printed on the pass.
An exhibit of historical swords has never been displayed at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and Education Director April Martin Danner emphasized the extraordinary nature of these artifacts. Dress swords of Colonels William Preston, William Fleming and William Ingles will be included.
“We want to thank the History Museum of Western Virginia, the Salem Museum and Historic Crab Orchard Museum for the loan of swords, and to thank the Ingles descendants, who will allow special access to the Tavern site.”
Ingles Tavern is located on the Pulaski County side of the Ingles Ferry crossing and was established by William Ingles and his wife Mary Draper Ingles. From 1773 until around 1855, a member of the Ingles family obtained a license to operate an "ordinary" or public house, and Ingles Tavern became a complex of services for travelers along the Great Road (also known as the Wilderness Road).
“We’re especially excited about the tours to visit the actual Ingles Tavern,” she said. She noted that the tour and exhibit are free, but that donations to the museum are greatly appreciated.
Wilderness Road Regional Museum is located at 5240 Wilderness Road, Dublin. Learn more at https://www.wildernessroadregionalmuseum.com/.
Submitted by Carolyn Mathews