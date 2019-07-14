The Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council held its annual Regional EMS Awards presentation on June 20 at the Vinton War Memorial in Vinton. The awards ceremony recognizes the outstanding service demonstrated by its emergency medical services providers in the Western Virginia region, which includes the counties of Alleghany, Craig, Botetourt, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Roanoke, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Pulaski and the cities of Covington, Danville, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem.
“We are proud to honor these exceptional individuals and organizations,” said Rob Logan, executive director of the Western Virginia EMS Council. “Our award recipients, along with so many others across the region and the commonwealth, are what makes Virginia a leader in EMS and emergency management.”
Several professionals from the New River Valley area are among this year’s award recipients:
- Excellence in EMS: James L. Cady Sr., Craig County Emergency Services
- Outstanding EMS Physician (The Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award): Susan Osborne, D.O., Operational Medical Director for the Christiansburg and Riner EMS Agencies
- Outstanding EMS Provider: Logan Perkins, NRP, Regional Emergency Medical Services, Pulaski County
- Outstanding EMS Agency: Carilion Clinic Life Guard, Air Medical Service (Life Guard 11 is stationed in the New River Valley)
Other award recipients included:
- Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher: Virgil “JR” Powell, Martinsville-Henry County Joint Communications Center
- Outstanding EMS Educator: Beauford “BJ” Joyce, Jefferson College of Health Sciences
- Outstanding EMS Administrator: Kenneth Todd King, Horsepasture Rescue Squad, Henry County
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior ($1,000): William Scott “Billy” Fulcher, Horsepasture Rescue Squad, Henry County
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children: Tanya Trevillian, RN, MSN, Carilion Clinic, Pediatric Trauma Center
- Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Amy Moore, RN, Carilion Clinic
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety: John “JT” Clark, Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department
- Special Recognition (Benny Summerlin Award for Service to Local Government): John Dale Wagoner, Deputy County Administrator, Henry County
Recipients of this year’s regional awards compete for the 2019 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Symposium’s Annual Awards Ceremony on Nov. 9 in Norfolk. Winners will be presented with a trophy and a certificate signed by the governor.
More information about The Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council is available at http://western.vaems.org/.