Wall Residences is marking its 25th anniversary of providing residential and community services for individuals diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities or long term mental illnesses. 2020 is also the year that the company is working toward transitioning to a 100% employee-owned company.
The agency began in 1995 with one individual, supported in the home of Wall Residences’ founders Jack Wall and Kamala Bauers. Wall, the company CEO, was the first person to begin a sponsored residential service in Virginia while working as director of residential services at a community service board, said Bauers, the company co-founder and quality assurance director.
Wall Residences has been on the forefront of designing services around a “person-centered” model. “We were founded on the idea that each individual deserves a service that works around them and their particular needs,” said Bauers. She explained that services “take place in the licensed homes of professional direct-support service providers. We meet the individual and we learn a lot about them from them, their families and the people who support them, and then we work to match them with a service that brings a quality of life. They are supported to pursue meaningful lives, build and maintain relationships, set and reach goals and participate in community opportunities, including paid or volunteer work.”
Today Wall Residences supports 605 individuals in 385 licensed homes throughout the state. In addition Wall Residences has added agency-operated group homes, community engagement day services, as well as nursing and behavioral support to the services they provide. Based in Floyd County, Wall Residences has 10 offices throughout Virginia and employs 450 people, including program managers, nurses, a behavioral support team, administrative staff and direct-support professionals in community engagement day services and agency operated group homes.
Direct-support professionals are contracted to provide support out of their own homes — this is what is called a “sponsored residential” service. They are provided oversight and support by professional program manager staff to ensure that the home and service maintains licensing standards, and billing requirements. Each service also receives mentoring support, regular training, access to a team of behavior specialists and regional nursing care managers. Many providers come to the work with human services backgrounds. “We have a good percentage of providers who have worked as nurses and nurses’ aides, social workers and teacher assistants,” Bauers said.
Currently, Wall Residences’ leadership is transitioning to a team of directors which includes John Weatherspoon as executive director; Matt Rosenbaum as finance director; Amanda Craig and Deanna Rennon as quality assurance regional directors; Keri Hesslink, director of group homes; Sara Viers, director of day services; and Alex Jackson as admissions director.
The business is in a growth phase and is looking for referrals of both individuals who need services and people with human services experience who want to explore providing services in their own home, throughout the state. Bauers suggests that people who are interested go to their website, wallresidences.com, to learn how to make a referral, how to become a provider, and more.
“It’s a lifestyle, not a traditional job,” Bauers said. “And it is about making a difference — one person at a time.”
