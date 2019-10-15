rsvp Walk-A-Thon 2019

Participants and volunteers gathered at the Christiansburg Recreation Center Oct. 10 for this year's RSVP Walk-A-Thon.

 Photo courtesy Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford held its 12th Annual Walk-A-Thon to benefit Supplies for Seniors on Oct. 10 at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

In January 2020, the RSVP Supplies for Seniors project will provide many homebound seniors and veterans in Montgomery County and Radford with personal and household supplies when bad weather and high heating bills increase their hardship level.

Christiansburg Mayor Michael Barber led the first lap and 35 RSVP volunteers and community members walked 274 laps, or 34 miles, to kick off the Supplies for Seniors fundraising event. To date, $1,156 has been collected and donations are continuing to come in.

We would like to recognize Christiansburg Recreation Center, AARP and Cora Physical Therapy for sponsoring the event. We would also like to thank Carilion NRV Medical Center for donating bottled water and a door prize for this year’s Walk-A-Thon.

You can continue to support the Supplies for Seniors program through monetary donations or by donating the following supplies:

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Soap
  • Deodorant
  • Lotion
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Detergent
  • Tissues
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Trash bags
  • Crossword/Word Search puzzles
  • Toothbrushes 
  • Dish detergent
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Foil 
  • Plastic wrap

Our offices are located at 210 S. Pepper St., Suite D, in Christiansburg. To learn more, go to www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp or contact RSVP at 382-5775 or hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Submitted by Mandy W. Hayes

