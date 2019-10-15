The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford held its 12th Annual Walk-A-Thon to benefit Supplies for Seniors on Oct. 10 at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.
In January 2020, the RSVP Supplies for Seniors project will provide many homebound seniors and veterans in Montgomery County and Radford with personal and household supplies when bad weather and high heating bills increase their hardship level.
Christiansburg Mayor Michael Barber led the first lap and 35 RSVP volunteers and community members walked 274 laps, or 34 miles, to kick off the Supplies for Seniors fundraising event. To date, $1,156 has been collected and donations are continuing to come in.
We would like to recognize Christiansburg Recreation Center, AARP and Cora Physical Therapy for sponsoring the event. We would also like to thank Carilion NRV Medical Center for donating bottled water and a door prize for this year’s Walk-A-Thon.
You can continue to support the Supplies for Seniors program through monetary donations or by donating the following supplies:
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Soap
- Deodorant
- Lotion
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Detergent
- Tissues
- Cleaning supplies
- Trash bags
- Crossword/Word Search puzzles
- Toothbrushes
- Dish detergent
- Disinfectant wipes
- Foil
- Plastic wrap
Our offices are located at 210 S. Pepper St., Suite D, in Christiansburg. To learn more, go to www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp or contact RSVP at 382-5775 or hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.
Submitted by Mandy W. Hayes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.