The Long Way Home Inc., the organization coordinating this summer’s “Walk To Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story” outdoor drama in Radford, is putting together a special Walk To Freedom Theatre Seminar for any New River Valley high school students involved in a theater program or just interested in learning more about theater in any way.
The seminar will be held at the stage near Lot FF at 101 University Drive on the Radford University campus on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. The registration deadline is July 31.
During the seminar, participants will observe a rehearsal of “Walk To Freedom” with all of the spontaneous direction, changes and updates. Then, in an “Actors’ Studio”-type discussion, you’ll have a chance to hear what went into specific decisions, including line delivery, lighting, sound points, expressions and movements, etc. You’ll get to see behind the scenes and experience the inner workings of a professional theater ensemble and how what you see on the stage during the actual performance is developed.
The Walk To Freedom Theatre Seminar will be led by RU professors Emily Keck and Carl Lefko. Keck, who had years of experience designing, acting and directing with a theater group at Boston University before coming to Radford, is the director of “Walk to Freedom” this season. Lefko, RU’s Director of Dance and Theatre who has served in the theater department at Radford for more than 40 years, is the show’s production manager.
For those who want to see the actual play, performance dates are July 14, 27 and 28, and Aug. 4. Seeing the show either before or after the seminar lends perspective to this learning opportunity. Tickets are available at MaryDraperInglesTrail.com/tickets.
Putting together any production takes a dedicated cast, costume designers, a scenery crew, sound technicians, expert direction and so much more. This seminar will be an excellent chance for students to see how the pieces all come together in a fun and informative professional theater experience!
The registration fee is $10. Payment (exact cash, or check made out to The Long Way Home Inc.) will be collected when you arrive. To sign up, please send an email to maryinglesplay@gmail.com by July 31, and we will reserve a spot for you.