There is something extraordinary about opening night for any play. The actors have worked hard to learn every line and nuance and are eager to perform. They are excited to feed off the responses of a large, enthusiastic audience. Those were the feelings in the air on July 14 for "Walk To Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story."
Those same sentiments have been experienced by thousands of Radford audiences, actors and stage crews since 1971 with the initial telling of Mary's story in "The Long Way Home."
The latest version of Ingles' story was performed by an ensemble that left the audience with not just the narrative of her courageous journey back home from Shawnee captivity, but also some food for thought about a strong Appalachian woman, and what the human spirit can achieve in the most arduous of situations. Another dominant theme is the love of family and home, a love that can carry the day against anything when it is strong enough.
Melissa Gerth, who comes to “Walk To Freedom” with a variety of national and international theater and dance credits, plays the leading role of Mary with strength, determination and a tangible sense of caring.
Reghan Cutler employs a convincing German accent and a whiny, nagging personality as Mrs. Bingamin, an immigrant woman who escapes with Mary from Shawnee captivity, and whom the audience loves to loathe.
Amy Rice captures the fears, emotional scars and depression of Mary’s sister-in-law, Bettie Draper, who was taken captive at the same time as Mary and was held for several years before being ransomed and brought back home.
Jordan Wommack, who recently stole the show as the watchman in "Macbeth" at Radford University, plays two characters: Mary's strong, loving husband William, and the heavy-drinking French trader and self-proclaimed bon vivant, Pierre La Valle.
Handling the duties of Mary’s children, Laken Thompson, who plays both George and Susanna, and Amelia Arndt, in her roles as Tommy and daughter Mary, both express the joys of innocent youth as well as the fears of captivity and the unknown.
Landon Kime handles the role of Colonial leader Col. Patton with graciousness and gentility, and that of Shawnee Chief Cornstalk as a powerful visionary for peace among all people.
Brandon Duncan displays a visceral disdain for "the English" in dual roles as the Shawnee Lone Eagle and Blackfish, and Eli Ayers transitions effectively in dual roles as Lone Eagle and Adam Harmon, a neighbor who knew Mary and found her near Eggleston when she returned.
Madison Hunwick assumes a quality Irish brogue as Mary’s mother, Eleanor Draper, and describes well the uplifting experiences and hardships of an immigrant in a new land.
Writers Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young shift the audience from 1761 and Bettie's return from many years of captivity to a recounting of Mary's 1755 ordeal through the skillful guidance of director Emily Keck.
The behind-the-scenes work of stage manager Bekka Knost, production manager Carl Lefko, costume designer Randi Wiesjahn, technical production manager Brian James and production assistant Kyle Turpin can be seen in the imaginative stage presentation, the Colonial-era costumes and accoutrements, the excellent sound and special effects, and all the other creative ingredients that make for a complete immersion in the Virginia frontier.
“Walk To Freedom” is an inspiring story of courage and fortitude, but also a story about love, and at the end you will leave with both a better understanding of the Ingles' contributions to westward expansion and a fortified love of this New River Valley, which so many know simply, much as Mary did, as home.
Submitted by Steve Frey, board chairman, The Long Way Home Inc.