The Virginia Tech Women’s Club will host their winter luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Place at 650 University City Boulevard in Blacksburg. The guest speaker will be Col. Lewis Ingles “Bud” Jeffries, USA (ret.). Jeffries will talk about his ancestor, local heroine Mary Draper Ingles.

Col. Jeffries is the seventh generation of the family founded by William and Mary Draper Ingles, one of the most famous families of the Western Virginia frontier. Jeffries and his wife, Ann, still live on the historic working family farm that dates back to 1747. In 1755, Mary and several family members were captured during a Shawnee raid on their settlement and taken to Bigbone, Kentucky. Determined to return home, Mary walked several hundred miles under dire circumstances to reunite with her husband.

The luncheon is open to the public. Tickets are $22 and the deadline for reservations is Thursday, Jan. 23. Reservations may be made by visiting the VTWC website at https://www.virginiatechwomensclub.org/luncheons and following the link to Eventbrite to purchase your tickets online. Questions and information regarding other payment options may be directed to VTWC65@gmail.com.

The Virginia Tech Women’s Club is celebrating a 55-year history of raising money for the VTWC Scholarship Fund and serving the VT community. In 2019, VTWC awarded $22,000 in scholarships to women at Virginia Tech. For more information, or to join, please contact VTWC65@gmail.com or visit www.virginiatechwomensclub.org.

