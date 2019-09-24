P. Buckley Moss will be the guest speaker for the Virginia Tech Women’s Club October luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Preston’s at The Inn at Virginia Tech.
The VTWC is excited to host this incredible artist and philanthropist for the first of several special VTWC luncheons. According to the bio on her website (pbuckleymoss.com), when asked how long it takes for her to paint a picture, the answer is, "My whole life." Moss will talk about her life experience that has guided her incredible success as a world-renowned artist.
“P. Buckley Moss is an inspiration to artists everywhere and we look forward to sharing her vision and life experiences with our VT community,” said VTWC President Heather Nicholson.
Tickets for the VTWC Moss luncheon are $22 and reservations can be made by contacting VTWC65@gmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 10.
The Virginia Tech Women’s Club is celebrating 55 years of raising money for the VTWC Scholarship Fund and serving the Virginia Tech community. For more information, or to join the VTWC, please contact VTWC65@gmail.com or visit our website at www.virginiatechwomensclub.org.
Submitted by Jen Kiwus
