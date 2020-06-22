The Virginia Tech athletics department is currently seeking talented individuals to serve as national anthem singers, halftime performers and PA announcers at select Virginia Tech athletic events.
The Virginia Tech athletics marketing department is using this search to best identify talent available for a wide range of opportunities across many of our sports. These individuals and groups contribute to the high-energy atmosphere and experience for our student-athletes and fans.
National anthem performances can be utilized at men's and women's basketball games, as well as potentially soccer, baseball and softball games. Halftime acts would be asked to perform at men's and/or women's basketball games. National anthem performers and halftime acts are scheduled by game, and typically only perform once per sport.
PA announcers would be used at men's and women's soccer, volleyball, baseball and lacrosse. The PA announcer will be required to attend all home games, including any preseason exhibition games and any postseason events. This includes nights and weekends.
Applicants should submit a resume detailing relevant experience, three references related to your ability to perform this position, and an mp3/mp4 recording of your vocal talents or routine to vtmarketing@hokiesports.com no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
Submitted by Bob Gavagan
