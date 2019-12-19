The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is accepting registrations beginning Jan. 16 for the Spring 2020 term. Most courses begin the third week of February; "Great Decisions" begins a bit earlier, on Feb. 12.
VT's Lifelong Learning Institute is for curious adults 50 and over who live in the New River and Roanoke valleys. LLI members have endless opportunities to learn, grow and thrive! A full catalog can be downloaded from the LLI website at http://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/.
The program committee hit it out of the park in Fall 2019 term. We have fabulous volunteer instructors, event speakers and hosts to thank for that. Our gratitude goes out to everyone who contributed to such memorable programming. Now get ready for another term of great experiences!
You can register online or contact Heidi Dickens at 231-4364 for registration assistance. If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, contact LLI at 231-5685 during regular business hours or at lifelonglearning@vt.edu at least 10 business days prior to the first class sessions.
Submitted by Leah Coffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.