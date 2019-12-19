The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is accepting registrations beginning Jan. 16 for the Spring 2020 term. Most courses begin the third week of February; "Great Decisions" begins a bit earlier, on Feb. 12.

VT's Lifelong Learning Institute is for curious adults 50 and over who live in the New River and Roanoke valleys. LLI members have endless opportunities to learn, grow and thrive! A full catalog can be downloaded from the LLI website at http://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/.

The program committee hit it out of the park in Fall 2019 term. We have fabulous volunteer instructors, event speakers and hosts to thank for that. Our gratitude goes out to everyone who contributed to such memorable programming. Now get ready for another term of great experiences!

You can register online or contact Heidi Dickens at 231-4364 for registration assistance. If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, contact LLI at 231-5685 during regular business hours or at lifelonglearning@vt.edu at least 10 business days prior to the first class sessions.

Submitted by Leah Coffman

Submitted by Leah Coffman

Tags

Load comments