Relay For Life at Virginia Tech, the largest collegiate Relay for Life in the country, has transitioned to a virtual weeklong event that kicks off Monday, April 20, across multiple social media platforms.
The event, traditionally held each April on Virginia Tech’s Drillfield, moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The message my co-director and I would like to ‘relay’ here is that fighting cancer isn’t canceled," said Brittany Bunn, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech co-director. "In the midst of this public health crisis, almost everything is getting postponed or canceled. However, the fight against cancer will not stop until we find a cure. Every day, people are unfortunately still being diagnosed with cancer, receiving chemotherapy, and in an ongoing battle with this disease. As long as the fight rages on, so will we.”
Following is the Relay For Life at Virginia Tech virtual schedule:
Monday, April 20: Celebration Ceremony, honoring cancer survivors with live-streamed speakers and posts.
Tuesday, April 21: Hokies Hope, a virtual version of the original April 10 event, with online performances and more event traditions. A notable appearance by Miss America, Camille Schrier, will finish out the night.
Wednesday, April 22: The Remembrance Ceremony, honoring all who have passed away from cancer.
Thursday, April 23: ACS Across the Nation, sharing how schools are continuing to host virtual events and celebrating the strides collegiate events have made in the fight against cancer.
Friday, April 24: Fight Back, a ceremony announcing the final fundraising total, a live-streamed kickboxing class, and sharing how students can get involved in future events.
Throughout the entire week, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech will post social media and fundraising challenges to promote community engagement. Participants will be encouraged to “Relay” from home with a virtual marathon fundraising challenge and fundraise through pledges per mile. Anyone is encouraged to sign up at marathon.vtrelay.org.
Last year, Relay For Life at Virginia Tech raised more than $483,000 for the American Cancer Society. This milestone marked $6 million raised since the first Relay, and the 10th year as the largest collegiate Relay For Life.
Donations to the event can be made at vtrelay.org. Information on each day will be announced on all social media platforms including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VTRelay/), Instagram (@vtrelay) and Twitter (@VTRelay).
For more information, contact Sarah Newman at 804-921-9216 or sarah.newman@vtrelay.org.
Submitted by Sarah Newman
