New River Community Action is seeking volunteers to lend a hand at tax time by training to become a VITA volunteer.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides individuals and families assistance with free tax return preparation for potential increase in income resulting from earned income and child care tax credits.
VITA utilizes volunteers to provide free tax prep for people with low-to-moderate incomes, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and/or those with limited English proficiency. The whole community benefits when working people can turn a vulnerable financial situation into a pathway to success.
The heroes that make VITA possible each year are the volunteers. VITA is in need of tax preparation volunteers for the upcoming 2019 tax season. Looking for a way to give back? There are many reasons to become a VITA volunteer:
- Gain valuable work experience while developing communication skills as you assist community members with tax preparation.
- Set your own hours — most volunteers serve an average of five to 10 hours per week from late January through the tax filing deadline in April 2020.
- There is also flexibility in location and service delivery. Taxes can be done one-on-one with clients at one of New River Community Action’s emergency assistance offices. Three office locations are available in Floyd, Christiansburg and Pulaski, and volunteers set times they are willing to take face to-face appointments. Or taxes can be prepared via drop-off sessions, where clients drop tax information at one of New River Community Action’s offices and you work on taxes at a time convenient for you.
No prior experience is needed! Tax volunteers receive training materials at no charge. Training can be internet-based, in-person or via printed material (volunteer’s preference — all options are available). Preparers must pass a certification test at the advanced level before doing tax preparation, but don’t be intimidated — this is a very doable learning process (tests are “open book/open computer”). Enrolled agents and non-credentialed tax return preparers can earn continuing education credits when volunteering as a VITA tax preparer.
The biggest reward will be using your skills and time to help someone in need.
New River Community Action is a nonprofit agency that helps more than 10,000 individuals each year improve their lives by providing them essential services and life-changing opportunities as well as accessing affordable housing, food, health care, crisis assistance and more. For more information about NRCA services, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org
For more information on becoming a VITA volunteer, please call 382-6187.
