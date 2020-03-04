If you follow the Vittles for Vets charity, and even if you have never heard of us, please check out our new website at www.vittlesforvetsradfordva.com. We have recently rolled out a new program that honors and commemorates veterans on our newly dedicated “Wall of Honor” page. This tribute has been months in the making and is dedicated to the remembrance of loved ones who served, defending our country, in the Armed Forces.
The opportunity to post a testimonial is open to family and friends of veterans (both alive and deceased) who would like to pay homage to that special person. For a small fee of $100, the posting will remain on the “Wall” indefinitely. Proceeds will be used for the purchase of food gift cards to be distributed to local veterans in need, which is the core mission of Vittles for Vets.
I have personally posted a memorial for SSgt. Walter Howard, who was my squad leader in Vietnam. He was a soldier’s soldier and loved his men dearly. I will forever miss his large smile. The example of SSgt. Howard’s Wall of Honor memorial can be used as a blueprint for your submission on behalf of your loved one. We will publish the veteran’s name, rank, hometown, dates of service, branch of service and area of deployment. A picture of the veteran can be posted (optional) as well as up to a 50-word testimonial (again, optional).
Please note that all postings must be respectful of not only the veteran to whom it is dedicated but also of their family and friends as well as all who may view the page. The Wall of Honor is “hallowed ground” and will be treated as such. All submissions will be reviewed, and if found offensive in any way the submission, along with the check, will be returned to the sender.
As a veteran who served with the 4th Infantry Division in Tuy’Hoa and Pleiku, Vietnam, from September 1966 until September 1967, many of my brethren will remain “forever young” in my memory. I consider it a privilege and an honor to commemorate these young warriors to a place of perpetual honor and remembrance.
It is my sincere hope that there are those of you out there who feel as I do about our service members, whether they died in a war, passed years later, or are with us today. They are all heroes, in their own right, and should be praised and honored for their dedication and service in the protection of our American way of life. For the loved one of a veteran a Wall of Honor tribute will bring comfort and a sense of pride. For those of us who lost brothers in the war it may bring some comfort and closure.
Please join me in celebrating our veterans through your memory of him or her by offering assistance, in their name, to the many veterans living among us who are in dire need but refuse to ask for help due to the pride of the military personal.
We owe them a great debt of gratitude.
Submitted by Bill McCann, president and founder of Vittles for Vets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.