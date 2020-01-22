Need assistance with your income tax return? New River Community Action’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.
If your household income was $56,000 or less in 2019, volunteers will prepare your personal federal and state income taxes (within limits) from Feb. 3 until April 8.
Following is a list of forms VITA volunteers will prepare:
- Wages, salaries (Form W-2)
- Simple Capital Gain/Loss form (Form 1099-B) limited
- Interest income (Form 1099-INT)
- Sale of Home (form 1099-S) limited
- Dividends Received (Form 1099-DIV)
- Self-Employment Income (Form 1099-MISC)
- State Tax Refunds (Form 1099-G)
- Gambling Winnings (Form W-2G)
- IRA Distributions (Form 1099-R)
- Cancellation of Debt (Form 1099-C) limited
- Pension Income (Forms 1099-R, RRB-1099-R, CSA-1099)
- Education Credits (1098-T)
- Social Security Benefits (Form SSA 1099, RRB-1099)
- Child Tax Credit
- Earned Income Credit
- Marketplace Health Insurance (Form 1095 A)
VITA volunteers will NOT prepare:
- Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home
- Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses)
- Form SS-5 (request for Social Security number)
- Form 8606 (non-deductible IRA)
- Form 8814 (child taxed at parent’s tax rate)
- Form SS-8 (determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes)
- Health Savings Accounts, international, military returns
Please see a professional preparer for assistance with complicated returns.
For those who use VITA services, you will need to bring:
- Photo identification for you and your spouse (if filing joint return)
- Social Security cards or ITIN documents for you, your spouse and dependents
- A copy of last year’s tax return if available
- All Forms W-2, 1098, 1099
- Form 1095-A (Marketplace Health Insurance)
- Information for other income/deductions/credits
- Total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number
- For direct deposit of refund, proof of account/routing numbers
Please note that if you are married and filing jointly, both spouses must be present.
Following is a list of this year’s VITA tax prep sites. Sites will be closed on holidays and for inclement weather.
Radford City Commissioner of Revenue Office
(For City of Radford residents only; Fairlawn is not within city limits.)
619 Second St.
731-3613
Drop-offs accepted on a walk-in basis between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Pulaski County Commissioner of Revenue Office
(For Pulaski County residents only.)
52 W. Main St., Suite 200, Pulaski
980-7750
Call for an appointment to drop off.
New River Community Action Montgomery Emergency Assistance Office
110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
382-6187
Hours and times vary; call for availability.
New River Community Action Pulaski Emergency Assistance Office
412 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski
980-5525
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call for appointment.
Over the past decade, New River Community Action’s VITA program has helped families, the elderly and/or disabled residents who fall within the designated income guidelines save an average of $250 on tax preparation.
Learn more about NRCA at http://newrivercommunityaction.org/.
Submitted by Cara DeAngelis
