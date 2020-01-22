Need assistance with your income tax return? New River Community Action’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

If your household income was $56,000 or less in 2019, volunteers will prepare your personal federal and state income taxes (within limits) from Feb. 3 until April 8.

Following is a list of forms VITA volunteers will prepare:

  • Wages, salaries (Form W-2)
  • Simple Capital Gain/Loss form (Form 1099-B) limited
  • Interest income (Form 1099-INT)
  • Sale of Home (form 1099-S) limited
  • Dividends Received (Form 1099-DIV)
  • Self-Employment Income (Form 1099-MISC)
  • State Tax Refunds (Form 1099-G)
  • Gambling Winnings (Form W-2G)
  • IRA Distributions (Form 1099-R)
  • Cancellation of Debt (Form 1099-C) limited
  • Pension Income (Forms 1099-R, RRB-1099-R, CSA-1099)
  • Education Credits (1098-T)
  • Social Security Benefits (Form SSA 1099, RRB-1099)
  • Child Tax Credit
  • Earned Income Credit
  • Marketplace Health Insurance (Form 1095 A)

VITA volunteers will NOT prepare:

  • Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home
  • Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses)
  • Form SS-5 (request for Social Security number)
  • Form 8606 (non-deductible IRA)
  • Form 8814 (child taxed at parent’s tax rate)
  • Form SS-8 (determination of worker status for purposes of federal employment taxes)
  • Health Savings Accounts, international, military returns

Please see a professional preparer for assistance with complicated returns.

For those who use VITA services, you will need to bring:

  • Photo identification for you and your spouse (if filing joint return)
  • Social Security cards or ITIN documents for you, your spouse and dependents
  • A copy of last year’s tax return if available
  • All Forms W-2, 1098, 1099
  • Form 1095-A (Marketplace Health Insurance)
  • Information for other income/deductions/credits
  • Total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number
  • For direct deposit of refund, proof of account/routing numbers

Please note that if you are married and filing jointly, both spouses must be present.

Following is a list of this year’s VITA tax prep sites. Sites will be closed on holidays and for inclement weather.

Radford City Commissioner of Revenue Office

(For City of Radford residents only; Fairlawn is not within city limits.)

619 Second St.

731-3613

Drop-offs accepted on a walk-in basis between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pulaski County Commissioner of Revenue Office

(For Pulaski County residents only.)

52 W. Main St., Suite 200, Pulaski

980-7750

Call for an appointment to drop off.

New River Community Action Montgomery Emergency Assistance Office

110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

382-6187

Hours and times vary; call for availability.

New River Community Action Pulaski Emergency Assistance Office

412 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski

980-5525

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call for appointment.

Over the past decade, New River Community Action’s VITA program has helped families, the elderly and/or disabled residents who fall within the designated income guidelines save an average of $250 on tax preparation.

Learn more about NRCA at http://newrivercommunityaction.org/.

Submitted by Cara DeAngelis

