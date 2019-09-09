The Virginia Tech Women’s Club's Annual Welcome Reception will be held at The Grove on the campus of Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The club will officially kick off their 55th year at the reception, celebrating their rich history of raising money for the VTWC Scholarship Fund and serving the VT community.
All ladies interested in supporting women at Virginia Tech and the university in general are invited to join the VTWC. Honorary President Dr. Laura Sands and incoming VTWC President Heather Nicholson will be the featured speakers at this year’s reception.
With more than 280 members, Nicholson hopes “to continue to build this historic club by raising scholarship funds for women at VT and serving our greater VT community. We truly love exploring the NRV community, learning from each other, and putting our combined talents together to serve others.”
The VTWC will have members on hand at The Grove to talk about their quarterly luncheons, monthly Friday Forums with engaging community speakers, and their multiple interest groups, from dining out to hiking.
The VTWC Scholarship Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, has awarded $130,550 in scholarship funds to 107 deserving women at Virginia Tech since its inception in 1973. This includes 11 $2,000 scholarships given in the last fiscal year.
The VTWC is a great outlet for women in the New River Valley community to serve the needs of young women at VT and the university in general.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to join this exciting group of ladies, please contact VTWC65@gmail.com.
Submitted by Jennifer Kiwus
