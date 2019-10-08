Have you ever wondered what secrets, hauntings and local legends are swirling around us? Join Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery for "Myths, Mysteries, and Spirits: A Haunted Tour of Radford" to hear the inside stories of what may be lurking in the shadows of the community.
The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, hosted by the Virginia Tech Historic Preservation Society. There will be three tour times to choose from: 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Guests meet at Glencoe Mansion, where they will get into the “spirit” of things with a creepy look into Victorian funeral customs, fears and superstitions. Guests will then join Mistress May Hem on the “Ghoul Bus” to explore the local legends surrounding some of Radford’s most storied sites. The experience concludes with a visit to the opulent and eerie “Ingles Castle” where a spooky cast of characters will guide individuals through the home. At the castle, guests will meet face to face with the infamous “Lady in the Mirror.”
Each tour lasts one hour and 30 minutes. Tickets are required and space is limited, so act now to secure your spot! Tickets for adults are $15, and children 16 and under can participate for $10. Proceeds support the Preservation Society. Purchase tickets online at www.vtpreservation.org (with additional processing fee). Tickets are also available at the Radford Public Library for purchase with cash or check.
Glencoe, where the tour starts, is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Due to site limitations, the tour requires climbing stairs and walking reasonable distances.
For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit www.vtpreservation.org.
Submitted by Scott Gardner
