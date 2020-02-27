A trade show for gift and souvenir buyers is scheduled at the Wytheville Meeting Center March 10-11. This annual event brings wholesale vendors and gift shop buyers together under one roof for two days. Buyers may register in advance or at the door. There is no charge for buyers to attend.
The Virginia State Parks Gift Show is open to buyers from parks, museums, attractions, hospital gift shops, wineries and any other retail shop managers and buyers looking for new souvenir or gift ideas for their resale inventory. The 2020 gift show features items ranging from apparel and souvenirs to custom products, plush, jewelry and more.
The Virginia Gift Show times are Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue includes opportunities for buyers and vendors to network as well as one-on-one appointments and merchandising opportunities.
The show will have 58 booths representing about 90 product lines. The event is being held in the main exhibit hall and meeting room 3 of the Wytheville Meeting Center in Wytheville. The center is located close to Interstate 77 and Interstate 81 and sits adjacent to the Wytheville Community College.
Buyers may pre-register by phone or email, or they may register as walk-ins on either day of the show. Buyers may also register online at http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/other/sp-buyer-registration.shtml.
For additional information about the Virginia State Park Gift Show, a vendor list or buyer registration form, contact Ann Henderson at Virginia State Parks, 804-371-2595 or ann.henderson@dcr.virginia.gov.
Submitted by Dave Neudeck
