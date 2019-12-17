Start a new tradition on New Year’s Day with a special First Day Hike in a Virginia State Park. All state parks will offer free parking all day, and the first 100 visitors to each park will receive a commemorative bumper sticker.
Many state parks, including those in the New River Valley, will once again offer special activities for Jan. 1, 2020. For a list of scheduled hikes and programs, visit https://vasp.fun/2020FDH.
Two contests will give visitors opportunities to win gift certificates valued at up to $500. Participants can be eligible to win prizes by simply registering, hiking and then recording the hike on Jan. 1. An annual photo contest is also an opportunity for visitors to win gift certificates that can be used for camping and cabin reservations or to purchase annual passes.
For complete contest details, visit https://vasp.fun/2020firsthike.
For First Day Hike 2019, Virginia State Parks hosted more than 13,000 visitors who participated in guided activities, and tens of thousands more visitors explored the parks on their own.
The 38 award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information, or to buy an annual pass or gift certificate, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.
Submitted by Jim Meisner
