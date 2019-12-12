Applications are being accepted for the Virginia State Parks AmeriCorps Program for 2020.
Across Virginia, 39 volunteers are needed to serve in a variety of jobs in Virginia State Parks from January to September.
AmeriCorps is a national service program administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service. Each year, AmeriCorps offers adults of all ages and backgrounds more than 75,000 opportunities to meet critical needs in communities across America. Benefits include a modest living allowance and educational assistance at the end of service.
Volunteers must be willing to commit to 1,200 hours of service, or approximately 37.5 hours per week, and can select either the resource management or park operations experiential tracks.
Volunteers on the resource management track will learn about best practices in conservation, trail design and maintenance, the tools and machinery used to meet goals and wildlife management. Those on the park operations track will learn about park administration, buildings and grounds maintenance, visitor services and security.
Volunteers will receive a bi-monthly living allowance and, after successful completion of a term of service, are eligible to receive an education award that can be applied to educational training, qualified student loans or costs at qualified universities.
Applications will be accepted and positions filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional information and application materials can be found at www.americorps.gov.
For more information about AmeriCorps in Virginia State Parks, visit, https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/ameri-corps.
Submitted by Jim Meisner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.