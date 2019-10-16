Westchester Garden Club in cooperation with the City of Roanoke will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial marker to honor all armed forces on November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. atop Mill Mountain.
Music by David Stewart Wiley. ROTC from Patrick Henry High School will participate. Free event R.S.V.P. by November 1, 2019 to Patty Smith (540) 384-7226 or patty2p@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.