Westchester Garden Club in cooperation with the City of Roanoke will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial marker to honor all armed forces on November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. atop Mill Mountain.

Music by David Stewart Wiley. ROTC from Patrick Henry High School will participate. Free event R.S.V.P. by November 1, 2019 to Patty Smith (540) 384-7226 or patty2p@aol.com.

