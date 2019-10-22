The Christiansburg Farmers’ Market, which wrapped up its regular season in October, will host a special Christmas at the Market on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Hickok Street in downtown Christiansburg.
The event will take place in conjunction with the annual tree lighting at 6:55 p.m. in Town Square, as well as the Christmas parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Main Street.
Christmas at the Market is open to artisans and crafters, as well as traditional Farmers' Market vendors. If you are interested in participating in Christmas at the Market, please fill out an application at www.christiansburg.org/farmersmarket.
Applications must be submitted by December 6.
For more information, please visit www.christiansburg.org/farmersmarket or call 382-6128, ext. 1199.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
