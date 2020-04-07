When the news of medical mask shortages broke amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Cooperative Extension agents Terri Alt and Leigh Ann Hazelwood knew they needed to step up and be a force for good in their communities.
And, step up they did.
Since the in-person programming the two usually conduct has been temporarily postponed, Hazelwood, the 4-H youth development Extension agent in Patrick County, and Alt, unit coordinator and family consumer science Extension agent in the Patrick County Extension Office, are helping to keep essential personnel and government officials healthy by sewing face masks.
Hazelwood noticed that a friend who had a business that made handmade dog leashes, collars and dresses for young children had pivoted to making masks for emergency personnel. So she reached out to get the sewing pattern and checked with Alt to see if she would be willing to assist.
Hazelwood got an immediate and resounding “yes.”
They went to a craft supply store and bought the necessary materials to create the masks on their own sewing equipment. While not N95 masks, these masks do meet CDC guidelines for a tightly woven cotton barrier, and, almost as important, they reduce the ability and inclination to touch the face.
“I grabbed my 25-year-old sewing machine out of the basement, oiled it up a bit, and it’s plugging along,” Alt said. “Our jobs have changed with not being able to do programming. Neither of us thought that this would be something that we would be doing, but it fills an important need in our community.”
Across the state, Virginia Cooperative Extension has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agents are changing their in-person programming and creating new and compelling ways to reach people online and over the phone. Specialists and agents are also exploring ways in which they can help the community deal with the many new challenges COVID-19 presents.
“This is just one of the many great examples of how we are identifying the most pressing needs in our communities and stepping in to help in any way we can,” said Ed Jones, director of Extension. “It is what we have done for more than 100 years and will do for the next 100 -- no matter what the issue.”
Over the past two weeks, Hazelwood and Alt have combined to make upward of 150 masks and are constantly improving their technique. They began production lines, sewing the elastic into the masks before pleating the material, to speed up the process.
“I went from being able to make three masks an hour to anywhere from fie to 10 masks, depending on how well my sewing machine wants to work,” Hazelwood said.
Both agents will continue to make masks for those in their community until their sewing machines wear out, or they run out of elastic.
For Hazelwood, making face masks is not only a valuable way to help those who are on the front lines -- it's also a way to be proactive amid uncertainty.
“For me, it gave me a little bit of control and power back in a situation where none of us have that,” Hazelwood said.
Submitted by Virginia Tech
