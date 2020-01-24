Valentine’s Day is all about love, and this year, why not share that love with your local community? United Way of the New River Valley will hold their ninth annual Valentine's in Vegas fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg.
Guests at this romantic event will enjoy live music by The Jamtastics, dancing, an elegant dinner buffet, cash bars and a photo booth. The casino games offered will include old favorites like Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, Seven Card Stud, a Craps table, slot machines and Roulette!
We've received a number of fantastic prizes for this year’s raffle and silent auction. How about taking your family to Walt Disney World? Or tickets to upcoming Virginia Tech games? Love the outdoors? Come win a new kayak donated by Backcountry.com! We also have an Echo Dot, tickets to Floyd Fest, restaurant gift cards, health and fitness certificates, wine offerings, signed Carolina Panthers merchandise, artwork and much more. There is truly something for everyone!
Guests must be 21 or older. Valentine's in Vegas attire is semiformal so please come dressed to impress.
A special thank you to United Way’s Jackpot event sponsors: New River Radio, Member One Federal Credit Union and Magellan Health Care.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the local efforts of United Way of the NRV and the 25 local charities they support.
Tickets are $70 per person or $125 per couple, and limited numbers are available. Visit the United Way website, www.unitedwaynrv.org/valentines to make your reservation.
For more information, contact United Way at 381-2066 or info@unitedwaynrv.org.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
