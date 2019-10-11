On Sept. 26, local business representatives and volunteers from the general community and local companies and organizations came out to support the United Way of the New River Valley's new joint Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff. The kickoff event marks the beginning of the United Way fundraising season each year. Day of Caring is a communitywide project that offers volunteers the chance to see their impact in the NRV.
Volunteers gathered at Great Road on Main in downtown Christiansburg to receive their project assignments and this year’s "LIVE UNITED" T-shirts. United Way Executive Director Kymn Davidson-Hamley began the kickoff event with an introduction and welcome. Then she shared opening remarks about what it means to "live united" in our community, and introduced speakers including Laura Beth Weaver from the Women’s Resource Center and Shelby Kelley from CHIP of the NRV.
Afterward, volunteers split into teams to complete projects with nonprofit agencies throughout the area such as Valley Interfaith Child Care Center, Goodwill, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread and more. They assisted with hands-on projects such as sorting and organizing donations, prepping and serving meals, mulching playgrounds and more.
“Day of Caring is a great example of how much the people who support our local United Way care about our community," said Marcela Jara, programs manager for the United Way of the New River Valley. "By working with our partner agencies, not only are they helping with these great projects, they also get a hands-on understanding of the needs our community has and how they can be better advocates for the services that need our support.”
United Way of the New River Valley’s mission is to unite local people and resources to improve lives in our community. United Way and its partner agencies identify needs and address them with the collective generosity of local people and local companies.
Company campaigns and special fundraisers have begun in the New River Valley. If you would like more information on how to get involved, please visit United Way of the New River Valley’s website at www.unitedwaynrv.org, or contact the office at info@unitedwaynrv.org or 381-2066.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
