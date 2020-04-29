Start your morning right at United Way’s 6th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast, hosted by the United Way of the New River Valley. The event will take place Friday, May 29, from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg, located at 99 Bradley Drive NW.
For a $10 donation, you can order a full, delicious breakfast bag stuffed with a hot breakfast biscuit, a fresh baked good, fruit, a freshly brewed Starbucks coffee and a copy of a local newspaper. With each $10 contribution, 100% will go directly to United Way’s work, providing for critical human and health needs in our community.
This year, in recognition of the coronavirus situation, you can also choose to buy breakfast bags for front-line workers! Help us thank them for all their work with a delicious breakfast to start their day. Breakfast will be delivered to the workers on May 29 after our Drive-Thru Breakfast has concluded. These bags must be pre-ordered.
“We look forward to the Drive-Thru fundraiser more and more each year..." said one United Way staff person, “especially with this new option to thank a first responder. They deserve more thanks for their work then we could ever give. Our goal is to sell out of all 325 breakfast bags and serve as many first responders as possible."
This event will be in complete compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam's orders. People will stay in their cars like any other drive-thru, ensuring there will be no crowd. United Way staff will be wearing masks and gloves and following strict sanitizing protocols.
We are excited to announce that Magellan Health will be sponsoring our wonderful fundraiser this year, with food generously provided by Holiday Inn, Hethwood Market, Radford Coffee Company, Hampton Inn, Starbucks and a variety of other local bakeries so that every dollar generated by this fundraiser stays right here in our community!
You can make your order today by going to unitedwaynrv.org/breakfast.
For more information on the event or about the United Way of the New River Valley and partnering agencies, please call 381-2066 or email info@unitedwaynrv.org.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
