As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across Virginia and the United States, the United Way of the New River Valley has been strategically working on our response.
Currently, United Way NRV staff members continue to monitor the situation daily and follow all recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), county and city governments, and the New River Health District (Virginia Department of Health). We urge readers to do so as well. We are determined to provide continued high-quality support and service to our community during these unique circumstances.
The United Way NRV’s board of directors and staff have collectively developed two key initiatives:
- Local Fundraising. We ask organizations and individuals to donate to United Way NRV’s newly formed Covid-19 Impact Fund. Funds will be distributed to qualifying NRV 501(c)3 organizations who submit a streamlined grant application. Our intent is to facilitate community efforts for service providers by allowing them to access funds from one collaborative source during this crisis. To get started, agencies can go to unitedwaynrv.org/covid-19 or email info@unitedwaynrv.org.
- Addressing Service Needs: We are working with local community agencies to analyze and prioritize needs which include but are not limited to financial resources, volunteers and supplies. A full list of needs can be found on our website. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way’s NRV office located at 111 W. Main St. in Christiansburg at our no-contact drop-site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We are working hard to overcome these times of uncertainty and provide the support that our community needs, but we cannot do it alone. We urge you to give as you can in order to meet the needs of our community by donating at www.unitedwaynrv.org/covid-19.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
