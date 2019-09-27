Work to replace the two existing bridges on Route 11 over Tinker Creek is now complete.
Beginning in November 2017, the project replaced the two existing bridges on Route 11 near the intersections of Route 838 (Vista Drive) and Route 1039 (Gibson Lane).
The final walk-through on the project was performed this morning and traffic is currently using the new bridges.
Originally scheduled as a two-year project to be completed in November 2019, work was completed on budget and a month ahead of schedule.
The overall cost of the project was approximately $8.35 million.
